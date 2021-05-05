Find the event for you.
2021 Fort Worth Area Virtual Job Fair
June 30 @ 9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County is proud to co-host the 2021 Fort Worth Area Virtual Job Fair. Other hosts include: City of Fort Worth, Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce, Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Fort Worth Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce, Fort Worth ISD, Tarrant County and Visit Fort Worth
Virtually Interact and Interview with Employers who are Hiring Now!
It’s time to make your next career move! Register now for our Fort Worth Area Virtual Job Fair!
Job Seekers
This live event will take place on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from 9:00am – 2:00pm. CST After the live event has ended, you will still be able to view information about the businesses that are hiring as well as express interest in job openings until Friday, July 2nd at 5:00pm CST.
