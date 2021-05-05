Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County is proud to co-host the 2021 Fort Worth Area Virtual Job Fair. Other hosts include: City of Fort Worth, Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce, Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Fort Worth Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce, Fort Worth ISD, Tarrant County and Visit Fort Worth

Virtually Interact and Interview with Employers who are Hiring Now!

It’s time to make your next career move! Register now for our Fort Worth Area Virtual Job Fair!

Job Seekers

This live event will take place on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from 9:00am – 2:00pm. CST After the live event has ended, you will still be able to view information about the businesses that are hiring as well as express interest in job openings until Friday, July 2nd at 5:00pm CST.

Videos for Job Seekers about the Virtual Job Fair Platform

Employers

Questions

events@workforcesolutions.net